Samsung Ads announces programmatic expansion of GameBreaks

Samsung Ads, the advertising division of Samsung Electronics, has announced the programmatic expansion of its interactive ad format Samsung GameBreaks. Advertisers can now activate GameBreaks programmatically, giving buyers access to fully customisable, co-branded interactive games within premium CTV inventory exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

GameBreaks can now be activated seamlessly via DSPs – buyers simply set up their campaigns, and Samsung Ads handles the rest. Each GameBreak appears in the first ad pod within brand-safe content on Samsung TV Plus, the FAST service on Samsung TVs, delivering a contextually relevant environment for brand storytelling. With just a logo and a video ad, advertisers can customise gameplay, branding and creative elements to align with their brand messaging, key moments and target audience.

This innovation is especially powerful for programmatic buyers traditionally limited to standard video ad formats. GameBreaks offers a scalable, turnkey solution with built-in creative support, delivering enhanced performance across all campaign goals, including higher engagement rates, improved brand recall, and deeper viewer interaction.

“In a world of endless content and increased competition for attention, advertisers need experiences that don’t just get noticed, they get played. Samsung is rewriting the rules of programmatic advertising with GameBreaks,” said Justin Evans, Head of Innovation and Insights at Samsung Ads. “Through this expansion, we are continuing to deliver first-class ad experiences at scale. Our formats offer the flexibility our partners demand with a seamless and fast execution, pushing brands into user-forward ad experiences that consumers love and engage with.”

New Game Formats

Samsung Ads has launched two new game formats to the growing GameBreaks portfolio, bringing the total to seven turnkey formats designed to transform passive commercial breaks into memorable brand engagement moments. These new games are:

Crosslink challenges players to rapidly combine compound words against the clock, ideal for brand messaging tied to speed, efficiency, or discovery.

Mix It Up is a visually dynamic, bespoke shell game-style challenge that lets viewers track hidden objects, creating playful brand engagement that drives recall and click-through.

“At Samsung, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what ad experiences can be. GameBreaks is revolutionising the marketing world and re-engaging viewers by creating meaningful connections and tapping into people’s natural inclination to play,” said Avner Ronen, Vice President of Product Development at Samsung Electronics. “We’re giving advertisers real-time, lean-in experiences that drive measurable performance. And we’re doing it with scale, speed, and simplicity, unlocking the next era of interactive TV advertising.”