Advanced Television

NBCUniversal unveils cross-platform innovations

December 18, 2025

Ahead of CES 2026 in January, NBCUniversal has unveiled a suite of new technology and data products that it says pushes “the boundaries of media innovation – leveraging the company’s longstanding legacy of innovation to lead the industry into its next century”. 

NBCUniversal’s latest product suite – including LIVE Total Impact, Performance Insights Hub, and AI-powered Contextual Targeting in LIVE – seeks to turn scaled engagement into real outcomes, moving audiences from attention to conversation to conversion across every platform.

“Our company was built on innovation, and as we enter into NBC’s 100th year, we are pairing the strength of our storytelling with the power of our technology to enhance the consumer experience and prove real-time impact for brands,” said Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Premium video is more valuable to advertisers than ever, and with these new innovations, we are providing solutions clients have been asking for, backed by the power of NBCUniversal’s entire cross-platform ecosystem – setting a new industry standard for success.”

INNOVATING THE FUTURE OF THE AD EXPERIENCE

As NBCUniversal prepares to usher in the 100th anniversary of NBC, the company says it “is revolutionising the ad experience with a suite of new products, cutting edge data capabilities, and continues to democratise access to our most premium content”.

LIVE Total Impact:

Contextual Targeting in LIVE:

Performance Insights Hub:

Arrival Ads:

Programmatic Pause Ads

Democratising Access to the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

PROVING THE PERFORMANCE OF TELEVISION

Beyond innovating the television ad experience, NBCUniversal is proving the performance of television for advertisers of all sizes, evidencing everything we already know about premium video – it drives real results for marketers. The latest results from our data collaborations and ad innovations demonstrate the staying power of NBCUniversal’s premium content.

Live Sports Measurement Partnership with Walmart Connect

Data Collaboration with Instacart

  • A recent streaming campaign for a packaged food brand leveraged precise shopper targeting to deliver 6x return on every dollar spent and 38 per cent increase in sales from new brand buyers.

  • Additionally, a recent DDL campaign for a major household products brand leveraged the broad reach of NBCUniversal’s linear ecosystem to drive a +55 per cent increase in sales from new brand buyers and a 4x return on every dollar spent.

Live in Browse

Vertical Video

Thanksgiving/Multiview

  • More than 10% of viewers watched this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Multiview. Multiview during the Parade also posted the strongest average minute audience vs. other tentpole events offering Multiview within the last 12 months.

  • Additionally, the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drove increased viewership to Peacock, with over 15 per cent of viewership of the event on the streaming platform.

NBA Features

  • To date, the innovations are gaining traction with NBA viewers on Peacock, with tight integration between broadcast and product features driving nearly 20 per cent to engage with these features, proving that having new ways to watch and engage with the game are resonating strongly with both casual and avid fans.

  • Both innovations have helped cement Peacock as one of the most innovative streaming services in the market, with over 80 per cent of NBA fans who used the innovations feeling more positive towards Peacock because of the new features.

Categories: Advertising, Articles, Broadcast

Tags: , , , ,