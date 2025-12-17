Ideal Systems delivers advanced broadcast facility for Collective Newsroom India
December 17, 2025
Ideal Broadcasting India, one of India’s leading broadcast systems integrators, has successfully completed a project to relocate, design and build a state-of-the-art broadcast and newsroom facility for Collective Newsroom at the Max House complex in New Delhi.
This landmark project marks a significant upgrade in the region’s media infrastructure, integrating cutting-edge newsroom technologies, IP-based connectivity, and a converged production environment aligned with global engineering standards.
Integrated Newsroom Backbone At the core of the installation is the NxtEdition Integrated Newsroom System, powering 90 journalist workstations. This hybrid platform leverages cloud capabilities where most relevant, offering scalability to meet dynamic news agendas.
Designed as a story-centric production tool, NxtEdition streamlines planning, scripting, media management, and playout into a unified workflow, enhancing collaboration across television, radio, and digital teams. Automation features reduce repetitive tasks, empowering journalists to focus on creating accurate, engaging, and impactful content.
Studio Complex: The production suite includes two fully equipped broadcast studios engineered for flexibility and efficiency:
• Studio 1: A large-format studio with five cameras, BMD ATEM Vision Switcher, and Brio Audio Mixer, deal for live, high-production-value news.
• Studio 2: A compact four-camera setup optimized for rapid-turnaround bulletins and digital-first workflows.
Both studios share a centralised control system with integrated monitoring, tally, and intercom infrastructure for concurrent operations.
Radio Facilities: Two independent Radio Control Rooms, powered by DHD Audio Consoles, connect seamlessly to a multi-guest radio studio. These spaces support standalone production or integrated workflows with television and digital teams.
Central Engineering Room (CER) : The technical heart of the facility features:
• Ross Ultrix Routing Switcher: A compact, format-agnostic platform combining routing, signal processing, switching and monitoring.
• Ross OpenGear Signal Processing: A modular system supporting HDR, 12G SDI, and evolving broadcast standards.
• RTS Talkback System with OMNEO Dante: Merging legacy intercom reliability with modern digital audio networking.
• Disk Archive ALTO: A scalable, energy-efficient solution for long-term media storage.
Unified Dante Infrastructure: All studios and control rooms are interconnected via a Dante Audio Network, ensuring low-latency routing, high signal integrity, and seamless IP interoperability. This backbone simplifies maintenance and supports future scalability.
Additional Facilities delivered in the project were;
• Two Craft Editing Suites for advanced post-production
• A Social Media Control Room for real-time digital publishing and audience engagement
This end-to-end ecosystem enables efficient content creation, editing, and distribution across multiple platforms.