Ideal Systems delivers advanced broadcast facility for Collective Newsroom India

Ideal Broadcasting India, one of India’s leading broadcast systems integrators, has successfully completed a project to relocate, design and build a state-of-the-art broadcast and newsroom facility for Collective Newsroom at the Max House complex in New Delhi.

This landmark project marks a significant upgrade in the region’s media infrastructure, integrating cutting-edge newsroom technologies, IP-based connectivity, and a converged production environment aligned with global engineering standards.

Integrated Newsroom Backbone At the core of the installation is the NxtEdition Integrated Newsroom System, powering 90 journalist workstations. This hybrid platform leverages cloud capabilities where most relevant, offering scalability to meet dynamic news agendas.

Designed as a story-centric production tool, NxtEdition streamlines planning, scripting, media management, and playout into a unified workflow, enhancing collaboration across television, radio, and digital teams. Automation features reduce repetitive tasks, empowering journalists to focus on creating accurate, engaging, and impactful content.