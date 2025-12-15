Mediapro CEO steps down amid mass layoffs

Laura Fernández Espeso has stepped down as CEO of Grupo Mediapro after 16 years with the company, as the Spanish production company faces one of the most challenging moments in its recent history.

Her departure comes as the group moves ahead with a collective redundancy plan that will affect more than 1,000 employees — around 14 per cent of its workforce — and amid a difficult financial situation marked by losses exceeding €70 million in 2024.

Fernández Espeso joined Globomedia in 2009 and played a central role in the group’s international expansion. Following its acquisition by Mediapro, she assumed increasing responsibilities, becoming CEO of The Mediapro Studio in 2020 and, in January 2025, General Director of the group, where she led its global content strategy.

During her tenure, Mediapro strengthened its position as a leading producer for platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+. The period also saw her achieve major industry recognition, including Goya Awards at the 2025 ceremony for El 47, as well as international honours acknowledging her executive career.

Secuoya Content Group has recently been involved in talks to acquire Mediapro.