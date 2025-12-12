Premier Sports scores Copa del Rey rights

Sports broadcaster and streaming service Premier Sports has agreed a deal to screen live coverage of Copa del Rey for the next three seasons. The new agreement adds to existing coverage of La Liga and La Liga 2 on the service.

Coverage of the 2025/26 knockout competition kicks off with the Round of 32 matches on December 16th. The Copa del Rey Final will be played on April 25th 2026 at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville.

The Copa del Rey Round of 32 fixtures on Premier Sports include:

Dec 16th 20.00 CD Guadalajara vs Barcelona – Premier Sports 1

Dec 17th 18.00 CD Atlético Baleares vs Atlético de Madrid – Premier Sports 2

CD Atlético Baleares vs Atlético de Madrid – Premier Sports 2 Dec 17th 20.00 CF Talavera de la Reina vs Real Madrid – Premier Sports 1

In the 2024/25 Copa del Rey Final (also broadcast on Premier Sports), Barcelona defeated arch rivals Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time, thanks to goals from Pedri, Torres and Koundé. Real Madrid had been 2-1 ahead through goals from Mbappé and Tchouaméni, but the late goal from Torres took the match to extra time, before Barcelona grabbed the winner.

Premier Sports Chief Executive Officer Richard Sweeney commented: “Securing coverage of the Copa del Rey further affirms Premier Sports as the home of Spanish football. Copa del Rey is an exciting tournament with incredible storylines showcasing the stars of Spanish football alongside an array of emerging young talents.”