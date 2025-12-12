MPs to probe children’s TV and video content production

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons is holding the second session of its inquiry exploring the provision of children’s TV and video content in the UK and what can be done to ensure future generations continue to have access to high-quality British-made programming.

The hearing on December 16th will focus on the challenges faced by those producing content for children, caused by the structural shift in the viewing habits of young people away from public service broadcasters and towards YouTube and other sharing sites, increased costs and reduced budgets.

The first panel, which was postponed from the evidence session in November, will feature one of the brains behind Horrible Histories, Lion TV’s Richard Bradley, YouTuber and TV presenter Maddie Moate, and Oli Hyatt of animation company Blue Zoo Productions.

There is likely to be discussion about working with YouTube and the role of live action entertainment, education and animation in children’s television and content, as well as questions relating to financing and regulation.

The second part of the session will feature representatives from production and broadcasting industry bodies PACT and COBA and the former Head of the BFI Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF), which ran from 2019 to 2022 with the aim of supporting the creation of content for young people on public service broadcasters and platforms.

Witnesses could be asked about the challenges and problems faced by production companies and broadcasters as a result of changing audience behaviour and what action they would like to see to support those who make children’s TV. There could also be questions on the effectiveness of the YACF, the role of tax reliefs, and other ways of providing financial support.

The Committee previously took evidence from Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce and Greg Childs from the Children’s Media Foundation.