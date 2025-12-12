Jackson joins SLR advisory board

James Jackson, the former Director of Technology Strategy at Everyone TV, has been appointed to the Service List Registry advisory board. He will support the definition and delivery of its Unified Service Platform to enable online television and video viewing on any screen.

SLR provides a global online platform to allow the discovery and selection of audiovisual media services. Based on open standards including DVB-I, the Service List Registry offers an online catalogue of registered services and enables devices and displays to discover them.

Jackson was previously responsible for technology strategy at Everyone TV, which owns and operates the Freeview, Freesat and Freely television platforms in the UK. There he was responsible for enterprise technical architecture, technology programme management, and governance, risk, and compliance across all the technology functions supporting these platforms. Prior to that, he was Head of Distribution Strategy at the BBC, where he had various roles with responsibility for the commercial and technical management of broadcast television and radio.

“With over a decade of experience in designing, developing, and deploying television services involving online delivery, I have a deep appreciation of the challenges of scaling services to very large populations of viewers,” commented Jackson. “Many of the technologies and techniques used to provide these platforms in the United Kingdom have become part of open DVB and HbbTV specifications. There is still a need to standardise and implement best-practice approaches that can be used across multiple territories to provide economies of scale.”

As viewing increasingly moves online, the SLR offers a solution to the problem of how televisions and other screens can discover and access services that have previously been described by information in broadcast channels. This will be critical for ensuring that viewers can continue to find services as television platforms proliferate and global players take an increasing share of viewing.

“Having known James for over a quarter of a century, he brings a wealth of practical and operational expertise in providing such services to support millions of viewers,” added Dr William Cooper, the founder and Chief Executive of the SLR. “As a member of our advisory board, James brings a unique insight into the challenges that major broadcasters face in moving to online distribution.”

Jackson joins other industry advisors to SLR, including Peter MacAvock, the former Chair of the DVB Project, and Matthew Huntington, who is Secretary to its Steering Board.

SLR has implemented a global platform based on cloud infrastructure and is engaged with consumer electronics manufacturers, media service providers, and regulatory authorities around the world in moving from pilot projects to large scale deployments.