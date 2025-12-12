ACE shutters Indian piracy network

Antipiracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has dismantled India-based piracy network MKVCinemas and its associated domains. Additionally, ACE shut down a high-traffic drive-to-drive cloning tool frequently used by piracy services in India and Indonesia.

Most of MKVCinemas’ traffic came from India, a rapidly expanding entertainment market. Collectively, the MKVCinemas domains accounted for 142.4 million global visits between 2024 and 2025. The piracy tool received 231.4 million visits in the same time period.

Following an extensive investigation, ACE identified the operator in Bihar, India, who agreed to shut down the operation and transfer 25 associated domains.

The shuttered drive-to-drive cloning tool was relied on by major piracy services in the region. Cloning tools copy files directly from a concealed cloud repository into a user’s own cloud drive, allowing pirates to keep the source concealed to evade effective takedown processes.

“Piracy isn’t a harmless shortcut as it exposes consumers to real risks and drains resources from India’s creative economy,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President, and Chief Content Protection Officer at the Motion Picture Association. “Our actions make clear that ACE will relentlessly pursue and dismantle illegal operations so audiences and creators can benefit from a secure, sustainable marketplace.”

The MKVCinemas domains are being redirected to ACE’s ‘Watch Legally’ page.