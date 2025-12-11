Zixi appoints Sasson as VP Engineering

Zixi, a specialist in live broadcast-quality video over IP, has announced that Roi Sasson has joined the company as Vice President, Engineering. In this role, Sasson will lead Zixi’s engineering organisation with a focus on hyper-scaling the technology teams, structuring processes and accelerating innovation to meet the increasing market demand for IP video delivery.

Marc Adrich, CEO of Zixi, commented: “Roi Sasson brings exactly the experience and vision we need to lead Zixi through this next phase of growth. As demand for IP-based live video delivery surges, his proven ability to build world-class engineering teams and drive technology excellence will enable us to scale rapidly while maintaining the reliability and innovation our customers expect.”

Sasson brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling distributed engineering organisations focused on real-time video, cloud platforms and secure networking. Most recently, he served as VP of Software Engineering at Invisinet where he led development of zero trust network security solutions. Previously, he was VP of Video Platform at Kaltura where he contributed to the launch of large-scale interactive video services during a period of steep industry growth. Sasson also spent 13 years with Vidyo in senior engineering leadership roles including Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Engineering.

“Roi is joining Zixi at a pivotal moment. As demand for IP-based media workflows accelerates, his track record of building high-performance engineering teams and bringing breakthrough technology to market will be instrumental in scaling our capabilities globally and delivering new levels of reliability and agility to our customers,” said Uri Avni, Chief Technology Officer at Zixi.

“I am thrilled to join Zixi. The company’s technology already powers the most mission-critical live video workflows in the world. I look forward to building on that foundation, scaling our engineering organization and driving the next generation of IP delivery innovation so that our customers can move faster and respond to emerging market opportunities,” added Sasson.