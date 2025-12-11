Target Darts debuts TV campaign with Sky Media

Target Darts, a specialist in darts innovation, is launching its campaign ‘From Target to Trophy’ in collaboration with Sky Media, the advertising arm of Sky.

The campaign coincides with the start of the PDC World Darts Championship, live on Sky Sports, where Luke Littler commences his title defence. Darts sensation Littler has been using Target Darts since he was 12 years old and the creative, produced by All Things Creative Studio (Not Normal Group), celebrates his story from playing in his bedroom to triumph on the world stage. To build anticipation and drama, the creative features commentary from Sky Sports’ Dan Dawson.

There are two executions: one with Littler wearing his official Target match shirt and another in a Star Wars Jedi robe, promoting the official Star Wars Target product range. The campaign showcases Target’s products, including darts, dartboards, and the Omni Auto Scoring System.

Running across Sky Media’s TV, digital, and social platforms, the campaign has been crafted to make meaningful connections with both current and future darts fans. The TV activity, includes a 30” TVC around Darts content and an addressable AdSmart campaign that targets dedicated Darts viewers across the Sky Media network. On Digital, Target are running high-impact display and video assets around Darts content across SkySports.com and App, YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook. In addition, to drive further impact and conversion, 20 pre-rolls will run before Sky Sports content that’s syndicated to relevant audiences on trusted 3rd party sites via Sky Publisher Player.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sky Media for this landmark campaign, to cement Target’s position at the forefront of the sport” commented Adam Thompson, Marketing Director at Target Darts. “Sky Sports is the home of darts in the UK and this campaign allows us to build the brand and showcase our products to an expansive audience.”

Karin Seymour, Director of Client and Marketing at Sky Media, added: “Sport never fails to entertain and generate talkability. With the continual rise of Darts, Target Darts have picked the perfect time to commit to TV, delivering a smart and cross-platform campaign that brings together three amazing brands, themselves, Luke Littler and Star Wars”