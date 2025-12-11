Report: Plunge in China’s WLAN revenue

According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data centre industries, a sharp contraction in China spending kept worldwide Wireless LAN (WLAN) growth from hitting double-digits in Q3 2025.

“Cisco was late to the Wi-Fi 7 party,” commented Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “But their aggressive pricing strategy has launched them into first place in terms of Wi-Fi 7 revenue, and this latest technology has ramped faster for Cisco than any prior version of Wi-Fi.”

“We saw strong WLAN spending in all regions outside China, where revenue contracted by double-digits,” added Morgan. “In 3Q 2025, the market expansion was led by the Middle East and Africa, but all macro regions except China have resumed a strong growth trajectory following the declines of 2024.”

Additional highlights from the report: