ITVX has announced that it has already surpassed its total annual streams figure from 2024, with December viewing still to be counted. ITVX hit 3.3 billion streams on November 30th, achieving this figure a full month earlier than 2024.

ITV said the accelerated growth “further evidences ITVX’s success as the dominant commercial BVoD service in the market, continuing to outperform the ad-tiers of all other domestic and global streamers in the UK”. Since launch, ITVX viewer hours have grown at a faster rate than its key commercial BVoD competitors combined, with a compound growth rate of 25 per cent.

Record-Breaking Metrics for 2025

Reality content has been a big driver of success in 2025, particularly this year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Here! which has been popular with younger audiences, attracting its biggest 16-34 profile since 2020, when the pandemic and lockdowns boosted viewing across the board.

Streams to this year’s I’m A Celebrity stand at 95 million, a 24 per cent increase year on year, with increasing numbers of younger viewers coming in boosting the streaming audience year on year. The series tops the charts as one of the most popular programmes of 2025 for younger audiences, with the launch show attracting 2.7 million 16-34s, over a million more 16-34s than the next nearest commercial competitor programme.

Love Island and The Only Way is Essex continue to be top drivers of streams with their combined catalogues and new series attracting just under 400 million streams in 2025.

ITVX’s ‘Drama Drop Sundays’ strategy, offering audiences a new drama boxset every Sunday on the service, has also played a major role in powering gains year on year. Of the 3.3 billion streams ITVX has attracted so far this year, nearly a billion of those are to drama (917 million).

ITVX attributes its drama slate success to UK commissioned dramas Playing Nice, Protection, Unforgotten, Code of Silence and Trigger Point which are amongst the top performing scripted titles on any platform in 2025, all generating over 20 million streams. The scripted collection on ITVX also spans ITV drama from across the decades as well as a curated array of acquired titles, from hit US shows, to free-to-air premieres of series which have only previously been available to paying subscribers on other platforms.

ITV’s soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale have now attracted nearly 500 million streams between them in 2025, up by 30 per cent year on year. Emmerdale has become the most streamed title on ITVX year to date, alongside Love Island.

Film streams have already exceeded last year’s full year total, and are currently up +26 per cent on last year. This festive season, viewers can stream titles including The Grinch, Love Actually, Red One, Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Top Gun, Ghostbusters and hundreds more.

Lucy Letby: Beyond Reasonable Doubt ranks as ITVX’s most streamed current affairs film of the year. Meanwhile, ITV’s News offering continues to grow on ITVX, with News and Current Affairs streaming hours up +11 per cent year on year.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, commented: “ITVX continues to go from strength to strength, and to surpass our full-year streaming record from 2024 in just eleven months is an extraordinary achievement. It’s clear that our strategy of investing in must-see content is paying off, with phenomenal success across our market-leading drama slate, record-breaking reality TV, and the enduring popularity of our soaps. Achieving nearly 10 billion streams since launch with continued accelerated growth solidifies ITVX’s position as the dominant commercial BVoD streaming service in the UK.”