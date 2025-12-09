Research: 88% agree anime requires appropriate age-ratings

Research commissioned by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has found nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) people agree there is a potential child protection risk if anime content is not age-rated appropriately and consistently, with parents who are unfamiliar with anime frequently assuming it is inherently “child-friendly”.

The mixed-methods study combined ten online focus groups with a national survey of 2,001 participants aged 16 and over to examine how UK audiences respond to sexualised content in anime – including sex references, nudity and abusive behaviour. Both strands included anime fans, non-fans, teenagers and parents. Understanding how opinions differ – particularly between fans familiar with anime’s stylistic and cultural conventions and those who are less accustomed to them – provides valuable insight into how UK audiences interpret sexual material in anime and how well current BBFC classifications and content advice align with public expectations in the UK.

The findings come as the BBFC is classifying more anime than ever before for physical media release in the UK. In 2025 so far, anime has accounted for nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of content classified by the BBFC for release on DVD and Blu-ray – a proportion that has more than doubled in recent years. While two-thirds of anime classified between January and November 2025 received age ratings between U and 12, one-third was rated 15 or 18.

The research shows the BBFC’s approach to anime classification is strongly supported by the public. In nine out of ten cases, audiences agreed with the BBFC’s age ratings for anime. And in line with the BBFC’s current approach, 81 per cent say that sexual scenes in anime content are equally impactful as in live-action content, and should be classified similarly.

Consistent with existing BBFC policy, 69 per cent of people said sexualised nudity in anime should be rated higher than natural nudity. The majority highlighted that certain visual techniques can shift nudity from natural to sexualised. Some 90 per cent agreed that lingering shots, close-ups, or camera angles emphasising characters’ physical attributes add a sexualised dimension, regardless of the narrative context, and as such were identified as some of the most significant aggravating factors in determining higher age ratings for nudity.

The misuse of authority, within power-imbalanced situations, was identified as the most powerful aggravator (86 per cent) when a scene sits on the borderline between two age rating categories, followed by characters who appear to be children or behave in a childlike way (82 per cent). Similarly, nearly 80 per cent of respondents agreed that “fan service” – sexual content including gratuitous nudity or shots to titillate the viewer rather than being essential to the plot or character development – pushed content into higher classification categories.

Audiences identified several factors that helped mitigate concerns around sexualised content, including the absence of nudity or explicit sexual activity, the use of humour, and instances where problematic behaviour was challenged or condemned. However, tolerance decreased when sexualisation was perceived as gratuitous, such as through overt ‘fan service’.

Nearly half of respondents (47 per cent) felt that comedic or fantastical elements can lessen the impact of sexual material in anime, indicating that a lower age rating may be appropriate. Two in five (40 per cent) also said that brief and infrequent sexual content may warrant a lower classification.

Nine in ten respondents said BBFC age ratings and content advice are essential tools for helping parents and caregivers ensure age-appropriate viewing for children. Participants placed high value on content advice as a trusted decision-making tool, with 84 per cent agreeing that content advice should explain unfamiliar tropes or terminology in anime.

The BBFC classification system was identified as the most recognised in the UK, with 92 per cent of respondents recognising BBFC age ratings. Of those who recognised BBFC age ratings, 87 per cent say they trust them all or most of the time.

With anime now widely available in the UK via streaming platforms, not all of which display BBFC age ratings and content advice, there is a greater chance of children and young people encountering material without clear guidance on age suitability. Nearly all (91 per cent) of respondents believe that age ratings for anime should follow a consistent standard across all platforms, to ensure that trusted guidance is available wherever people are watching anime.

David Austin, Chief Executive at BBFC, commented: “Anime’s explosion in popularity – from record-breaking box-office releases to a surge in physical media – shows just how deeply it has captured the British imagination. But not all anime is appropriate for children. Eighty-eight per cent of audiences told us there is a potential child-protection risk if anime content is not age-rated appropriately and consistently.Our research is clear: ninety per cent of people say that age ratings and clear content advice are essential tools for parents and caregivers seeking to ensure age-appropriate viewing. British audiences want t rusted and consistent age ratings to help keep children safe wherever they’re watching”

“As Ofcom shapes the future Video-on-Demand Code, we’re committed to ensuring every anime film and series released in the UK is classified appropriately, giving families and fans clear guidance they can rely on. And as streaming services bring anime to wider audiences than ever before, we will continue to work on a voluntary best-practice basis to ensure consistent, recognisable BBFC ratings are available wherever UK audiences choose to watch,” concluded Austin.