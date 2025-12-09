NoireTV launches in UK on Channelbox

NoireTV, the global cable and streaming network dedicated to African-American entertainment, global politics, Hip-Hop/Afrobeats/Dancehall music, reality series and Global Black cinema, has officially launched on Channelbox via Freeview channel 271. The channel is now available to millions of Freeview users across the UK.

Channelbox is a multi-channel platform available on connected Freeview channel 271 and through Channelbox mobile applications worldwide. Channelbox is free-to-air and hosts more than 70 international TV channels.

NoireTV delivers authentic stories and sounds from the US, Africa, the Caribbean, and the global Black diaspora. As a premium African-American cable TV and streaming network, its content lineup spans music, politics, lifestyle, unscripted series and films – bringing forward bold narratives and vibrant cultural expression from across the world.

“We are delighted to welcome NoireTV to the Channelbox platform,” commented Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox Head of Content and Business Development. “NoireTV brings a vibrant mix of entertainment, music and global Black culture, offering UK viewers a unique opportunity to discover authentic voices and perspectives from across the diaspora.”

“NoireTV was built to amplify the voices and creativity of the global Black diaspora. We’re proud to bring our culture, our stories, and our brilliance to FAST audiences around the world in a fresh, modern way. This launch is only the beginning,” added the NoireTV CEO .