Report: 60% would pay more for D2D satellite services

Awareness of satellite-enabled features, the report shows, seems heavily influenced by regional market conditions. In India, for example, 74 per cent of consumers are aware of these features — almost 50 points higher than in Japan.

In less economically developed markets, consumers show disproportionately stronger enthusiasm for higher-data-rate applications like web browsing and video calls via satellite. This pattern is reversed in more developed economies, where interest is focused more on messaging and SOS services.

As a result, MNOs could face a ‘marketing gap’: striking a balance between harnessing excitement without over-promising more data-rich services which are not yet available, especially in emerging markets.

Andy Kessler, Vice President Viasat Enterprise, commented: “This data highlights frustration with mobile blackspots and shows that consumers are willing to pay or even switch providers for reliable coverage. This means the industry is reaching an inflection point – MNOs need to move fast to harness the excitement over satellite services to secure loyalty and generate revenue. This is about more than providing a feature upgrade – it can be an essential tool for digital inclusion, safety, and economic growth. We’re excited to be forging partnerships within the ecosystem to help make it a reality for millions more users.”

Tim Hatt, Head of Research & Consulting, GSMA Intelligence, added: “Six in ten say they’re willing to pay extra for D2D services, and nearly half would switch provider to get them, a decisive signal of demand and a clear revenue runway for operators. With satellite services aligned to 3GPP standards and moving from trials to commercial reality, the race is on to deliver D2D at scale, first messaging and voice, then data – so operators can differentiate on reach, resilience and customer trust.”