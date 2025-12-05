Report: 60% would pay more for D2D satellite services
December 5, 2025
Viasat, a specialist in satellite communications, has published a report revealing that rising demand for direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity could open new revenue streams for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) — while posing a significant competitive challenge.
The report – The Great Connectivity Convergence: NTN in Consumer Mobile – was conducted by GSMA Intelligence and surveyed more than 12,000 mobile phone users across 12 markets. The report asked customers about satellite services, which complement terrestrial mobile networks to extend network coverage and deliver reliable service in hard-to-reach areas. Together, they enable operators to offer connectivity everywhere. The results revealed that, on average, more than a third of consumers report losing access to basic mobile cellular services at least twice a month.
Perhaps as a result, more than 60 per cent of consumers globally are prepared to pay extra for satellite-enabled services on their smartphones. Appetite varies by market, with high-growth regions like India (89 per cent) and Indonesia (82 per cent) more willing to pay than those in more developed economies such as the US (56 per cent) and France (48 per cent).
This enthusiasm translates into revenue potential for telco providers. On average, globally, consumers who are willing to pay more would be happy to spend 5-7 per cent more on their current phone bill per month. Of all countries surveyed, India presents a particularly compelling case: with an average willingness-to-pay of 9 per cent more on current monthly spend.
According to the report, despite a lower Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of $2.35 in India – contrasting with the US’s $45.57 – remains a crucial opportunity for MNOs: when taking into account lager population sizes and higher willingness to pay, lower-ARPU markets represent substantial growth opportunities if commercial strategies are tailored effectively.
Providers that do not opt to offer satellite services could face risk of market share erosion. Nearly half (47 per cent) of survey respondents state they would switch to a different operator if outdoor smartphone services in areas outside coverage were included in their subscription.
Awareness of satellite-enabled features, the report shows, seems heavily influenced by regional market conditions. In India, for example, 74 per cent of consumers are aware of these features — almost 50 points higher than in Japan.
In less economically developed markets, consumers show disproportionately stronger enthusiasm for higher-data-rate applications like web browsing and video calls via satellite. This pattern is reversed in more developed economies, where interest is focused more on messaging and SOS services.
As a result, MNOs could face a ‘marketing gap’: striking a balance between harnessing excitement without over-promising more data-rich services which are not yet available, especially in emerging markets.
Andy Kessler, Vice President Viasat Enterprise, commented: “This data highlights frustration with mobile blackspots and shows that consumers are willing to pay or even switch providers for reliable coverage. This means the industry is reaching an inflection point – MNOs need to move fast to harness the excitement over satellite services to secure loyalty and generate revenue. This is about more than providing a feature upgrade – it can be an essential tool for digital inclusion, safety, and economic growth. We’re excited to be forging partnerships within the ecosystem to help make it a reality for millions more users.”
Tim Hatt, Head of Research & Consulting, GSMA Intelligence, added: “Six in ten say they’re willing to pay extra for D2D services, and nearly half would switch provider to get them, a decisive signal of demand and a clear revenue runway for operators. With satellite services aligned to 3GPP standards and moving from trials to commercial reality, the race is on to deliver D2D at scale, first messaging and voice, then data – so operators can differentiate on reach, resilience and customer trust.”