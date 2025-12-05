Channel 4 names Marks as Head of Digital Commissioning

Channel 4 has announced the promotion of Laura Marks to the role of Head of Digital Commissioning following the departure of Sacha Khari. Reporting to Ian Katz, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Glasgow-based Marks will oversee the commissioning and development of all original digital content across Channel 4’s social and digital-first platforms, including digital channels 4.0 and A Comedy Thing.

Marks will lead the digital commissioning team which includes Commissioning Editor and 4.0 Lead, Evie Buckley and Digital Commissioning Editor, Charlie Hyland. Kaio Grizzelle has recently been promoted to Commissioning Editor and will oversee 4.0 whilst Buckley is on maternity leave.

Working with production partners, independent producers and the internal content strategy departments, the digital commissioning team will continue to focus on delivering original and socially relevant digital content tailored for evolving audiences.

Marks’ promotion follows a successful tenure as Senior Commissioning Editor and Digital Business Operations Lead for Digital. Her credits include BAFTA-nominated and Broadcast Digital Award-winning Kingpin Cribs, Broadcast Digital Award-winning The Boy Who Climbed The Shard, Broadcast Digital Award-winning Mission Accessible and a number of original titles.

Katz said: “Laura is a creative star and a brilliant thinker about how to engage with digital audiences. She’s played a huge part in driving Channel 4’s market leading digital success and is enormously respected within the industry. Her appointment reinforces Channel 4’s long-term strategic shift towards digital-first content, continuing our ambition to reach new generations of viewers and to remain at the forefront of innovation in UK broadcasting and streaming.”

Marks added: “I am absolutely delighted to lead the team going forward and feel very energised by the amazing producers and talent we work with. As a team, we are constantly thinking of ways we can innovate and grow our offering, and we’re going to have a lot of fun doing that with producers in 2026 and beyond. Opportunities like this are rare, and for Channel 4 to champion a female leader from Glasgow makes this next phase personally even more exciting!”