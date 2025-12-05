AST SpaceMobile to start beta-tests of DTC over US

AST SpaceMobile, together with telco giant AT&T, is to start beta-tests of its Direct-to-Cellular satellite service over the US. A statement talked of using “real smartphones” in the tests and using the first five AST satellites already in orbit.

AST is due to launch a much larger satellite in a week’s time from an Indian rocket site and over the next quarter will use rockets from SpaceX and Blue Origin to launch more satellites.

The beta-tests will use frequencies in the 700-850 MHz bands.

Meanwhile, rival SpaceX’s Starlink has filed a trademark application for ‘Starlink Mobile’, considered to be a potentially global service from Elon Musk.