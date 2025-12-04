ACE warns against sideloading piracy apps

As part of its mission to detect, deter and dismantle digital piracy, antipiracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) is targeting sideloaded piracy apps.

In a Blog Post, ACE suggests this effort is helping prevent criminals from circumventing piracy protections in app stores and protects customers from piracy apps that often carry malware, viruses, or fraud risks – protecting consumers and supporting the creative economy.

Sideloading is the practice of installing apps from outside an app store. Sideloading of piracy apps can be dangerous. Instead of downloading from app stores with piracy and security protections such as the Amazon Appstore, Apple App Store, or Google Play Store, users manually install piracy apps from websites or file-sharing platforms—often unknowingly bypassing critical security protections.

This is more than a technical issue, says ACE. These piracy apps can steal personal data, track user behaviour, and even take control of devices. Many include deceptive ads or fake payment prompts that funnel money to criminal operations rather than legitimate creators. So, consumers who sideload piracy apps to get content for free can unintentionally expose themselves to unimaginable threats, ACE warns.

To strengthen its efforts against digital piracy, ACE is sharing intelligence on piracy apps with Amazon, Apple, Google, and other strategic partners to enable swift enforcement actions. These efforts have helped identify and disable third-party apps that provide access to pirated content, helping audiences access content safely and legally.

By working with platforms, app stores and service providers, ACE says it is making it easier to block the installation or functioning of piracy-enabling apps—including those that are sideloaded—and to guide users toward legitimate entertainment options.

In conclusion, ACE reiterates that the reality is that sideloading piracy apps is dangerous. It may seem like a shortcut to free content, but it comes with serious risks. App stores and devices should protect their customers and creative artists, and regulators in various jurisdictions, such as the European Union, that have imposed or are considering sideloading requirements should ensure that they consider the potential impact on user security and intellectual property rights. From malware and data theft to financial fraud and device compromise, the dangers are real — and growing. By choosing to download apps from legitimate platforms such as the Amazon Appstore, Apple App Store, or Google Play Store that have piracy and security checks, consumers can enjoy while minimizing the risk of being harmed by malware, viruses, and fraud.