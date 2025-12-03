Tubi launches on Virgin Media TV in UK

Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, is now available on Virgin Media TV in the UK, making its catalogue of over 60,000 movies and TV episodes accessible to more households, at no extra cost.

With the addition of Tubi, Virgin Media customers can now explore a wide range of content that includes everything from fan-favourites and deep-cut cult classics to major blockbusters – across all genres including action, thriller, comedy, and horror. Ttles available for viewers in December include Zombieland, Baby Driver, Bend it Like Beckham, Jack and Jill, La La Land and many more.

Additionally, audiences will be able to enjoy Tubi Originals such as the documentary Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, Destry Allyn Spielberg’s directorial debut Please Don’t Feed the Children starring Michelle Dockery and the hit movies Sidelined: The QB and Me (pictured) and its sequel Sidelined 2: Intercepted.

“Our partnership with Virgin Media enables us to connect more UK viewers with free movies and TV series they’re passionate about,” commented Ross Appleton, General Manager, UK, at Tubi. “As a platform known for curating top-tier entertainment, Virgin Media is an ideal home for Tubi’s expansive catalogue. Together, we’re offering audiences greater choice through a seamless and easily accessible TV experience.”

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, added: “Our goal at Virgin TV is to curate high quality entertainment and world-leading programming for our customers. We do this so they can enjoy the best viewing experience with the best possible value. We are delighted therefore to add Tubi to our offering, giving Virgin TV customers access to one of the world’s biggest offerings of world-famous movies, TV shows and documentaries at absolutely no extra cost. With Tubi, we know families can immerse themselves in even more must-see on demand entertainment on the Virgin TV platform.”

Tubi’s global footprint continues to expand, with over 100 million monthly active users worldwide and its growing share of fully addressable audience skewing younger with more than half made up of Gen Z and Millennials. While more than 95% of viewing on Tubi is on–demand movies and TV shows, it most recently launched over 30 FAST Channels with partners such as Lionsgate, A&E, Banijay and Filmrise, to offer viewers a complementary lean-back experience.