Secuoya set to acquire Mediapro 

Secuoya Content Group has entered preliminary negotiations to acquire Mediapro, the prominent Spanish TV production company currently in financial difficulties.

The Madrid-based group, led by Raúl Berdonés and Pablo Jimeno and known for its partnership with Netflix in Spain, has reportedly approached the Catalan producer’s newly installed management team with a proposal valued at around €700 million,

The indicative valuation would include the assumption of Mediapro’s sizeable debt burden and additional variable payments tied to performance targets. Mediapro, founded by Jaume Roures and Tatxo Benet but today owned by China’s Southwind Media Capital, has been under increasing strain as revenues weaken and liabilities mount.

The downfall of the once-dominant Spanish audiovisual giant has accelerated sharply after it lost the long-standing contract to produce La Liga broadcasts. In April, La Liga announced that – following a tender launched in September 2024 – it would split its audiovisual production between HBS and Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales. The decision ended more than a decade of near-continuous collaboration with Mediapro.

Mediapro posted losses of roughly €72 million in 2024. With income streams faltering, the company has embarked on a drastic restructuring plan. A large-scale redundancy procedure (ERE) is expected to affect more than 1,000 employees, representing around 14 per cent of its workforce.

The group also intends to sell a portion of its fleet of outside broadcast units—one of the largest in Europe—and to shut down or refocus several less profitable business lines. Mediapro’s debt, held through its Chinese parent company Southwind Media Capital, is estimated at between €500 million and €600 million. Its credit rating has been downgraded, increasing the risk of default.