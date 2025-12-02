Research: Spain leads Europe in FAST consumption
December 2, 2025
At the same time, the FAST business is entering a new phase of global expansion, with revenues forecast to reach $11 billion (€9.4bn) by 2030, up from $6 billion in 2025. Omdia forecasts that FAST revenues in Spain will reach $32 billion in 2025 and will almost double over the next five years, rising to $65 billion by 2030.
The FAST market growth is being driven by strong investment from major hardware and platform providers, including the likes of Roku Channels, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Pluto TV and Fire TV Channels, combined with rising consumer demand for free, easy-to-access streaming options. Adoption continues to accelerate across both developed and emerging markets, with the US, Mexico, Brazil and Spain among the most dynamic growth regions.
“There is a clear and growing appetite for free, linear content and Spain is leading Europe in this trend,” commented Rua Aguete. “FAST has become a compelling alternative for viewers who want high-quality entertainment without a subscription, and Spain’s strong uptake shows just how powerful this model has become across the region.”