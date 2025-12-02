Research: Spain leads Europe in FAST consumption

Research from Omdia presented by Omdia Head of M&E Maria Rua Aguete at Content London reveals that Spain is now Europe’s leading free ad supported streaming TV (FAST) market, with 35 per cent of online adults watching FAST services each month. This places Spain ahead of the UK (26 per cent), Germany (25 per cent) and France (17 per cent), making it the strongest European market in terms of FAST viewing.

At the same time, the FAST business is entering a new phase of global expansion, with revenues forecast to reach $11 billion (€9.4bn) by 2030, up from $6 billion in 2025. Omdia forecasts that FAST revenues in Spain will reach $32 billion in 2025 and will almost double over the next five years, rising to $65 billion by 2030.

The FAST market growth is being driven by strong investment from major hardware and platform providers, including the likes of Roku Channels, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Pluto TV and Fire TV Channels, combined with rising consumer demand for free, easy-to-access streaming options. Adoption continues to accelerate across both developed and emerging markets, with the US, Mexico, Brazil and Spain among the most dynamic growth regions.

“There is a clear and growing appetite for free, linear content and Spain is leading Europe in this trend,” commented Rua Aguete. “FAST has become a compelling alternative for viewers who want high-quality entertainment without a subscription, and Spain’s strong uptake shows just how powerful this model has become across the region.”

On the rise of creators in FAST, Rua Aguete added: “We are seeing YouTubers and digital creators launching their content as FAST channels, helping them diversify audiences and monetisation. But it’s important to remember that YouTube content on a TV screen does not automatically make it ‘TV’. Otherwise, playing PlayStation games on a television would also count as TV. Distribution alone does not redefine the underlying medium.”