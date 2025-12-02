Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has received a second round of bids, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix according to Reuters, in an auction that could conclude before the end of the year.Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix all worked on improved offers for the media giant ahead of the December 1st deadline for second round bids.The bids are binding, giving the board scope to approve a deal swiftly if terms are met, though they have not been described as final, noted Reuters.

Netflix and Comcast are said to interested in only the studios-and-streamers part, while Paramount’s bid is for the entire company.

WBD comprises Discovery+, TNT Sports, HBO Max, DC Studios, Cartoon Network, Eurosport and The Harry Potter Universe among other entities.