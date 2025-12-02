Crunchyroll now on Whale TV

Whale TV has announced the arrival of Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime, on Whale TV enabled smart TVs. The addition of Crunchyroll further strengthens Whale TV’s growing content line-up, giving subscribers access to a variety of mediums and genres.

“Anime is a rapidly growing entertainment category worldwide, that is evolving from a niche into a mainstream phenomenon. By launching Crunchyroll on Whale TV, we are giving fans another great way to enjoy their favuorite stories on the biggest screen in the home,” commented Lucas Huang, VP Content Distribution at Whale TV.

With over 17 million subscribers worldwide, Crunchyroll offers a dedicated anime library, including popular titles such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, SPY x FAMILY, One Piece and Attack on Titan.

Whale TV users can now add Crunchyroll to their home screen from the Whale TV app store. New users can sign up and start a free trial, while existing Crunchyroll subscribers can simply log in to their accounts to enjoy endless anime streaming on Whale TV smart TVs.