Spain: Orange, Vodafone add new TV channels 

Vodafone and Orange are both strengthening their television line-up in Spain.

Vodafone is adding eight new channels, following a partnership with The Channel Store, the audiovisual distribution division of TVUP Streaming Media. The new channels will be available from December 18th. The full list includes Cry Babies, El Reino Infantil, Movie Music, Crimen e Historia, Viajes y Sabores, Historia y Vida, Cine Friki and Todo Novelas. All of them are currently featured on Tivify, and several are also accessible via Plex, Samsung TV Plus and Xiaomi TV+, where they have proven particularly popular among households with varied viewing profiles.

Additionally, Vodafone will broaden access to several channels that were previously restricted to higher-tier packages, making them available to a much larger number of Vodafone TV customers. These channels include Star Channel, Warner TV, AXN, AXN Movies, AMC Connect and BBC Series, all of which will now be added at no extra cost for customers who did not previously have them included.

Orange is also adding new TV channels, including the four new BBC Studios channels (BBC Series, BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle and Top Gear), the sports channel Rugby Challenge Spain, the first Spanish channel dedicated to rugby; Gol Classics (pictured), for football nostalgics; MMATV, featuring mixed martial arts content; and the music channel Qello Concerts.

In addition, Orange TV has fully integrated SkyShowtime catalogue the platform. with the latest Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive series and local originals like Yellowstone.

Also, customers subscribed to the full football package will now benefit from DAZN Baloncesto, thanks to a new agreement with DAZN which comes at no additional cost, including the ACB League and the NBA.