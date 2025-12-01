SkyShowtime launches on United Group platforms

United Group has announced the launch of SkyShowtime on Vivacom in Bulgaria and on Telemach in Croatia and Slovenia. This new partnership brings SkyShowtime’s entertainment portfolio directly to United Group customers across the region, offering blockbuster movies, global hit series, and exclusive original programming.

SkyShowtime is available immediately as an add-on with flexible subscription options for Telemach customers in Slovenia and Croatia, and from December 3rd, the service will also be available for Vivacom customers in Bulgaria. The service is delivered through United Group’s in-house streaming platform, EON TV as well as its mobile platforms. Users can activate the service via the Vivacom and Telemach apps.

“We are proud to enhance our content offering with SkyShowtime, giving our customers in Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia access to world-class entertainment. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering diverse, premium content and flexible viewing options tailored to the evolving needs of our subscribers,” commented Suzana Radošević, Content Management Director at United Group.

“As someone from Southeast Europe, I am personally thrilled about our partnership with United Group which will help deliver our amazing entertainment experience to new viewers across Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia. This collaboration allows SkyShowtime to bring blockbuster movies, celebrated series, and exclusive originals to the region – all in one place and at a great price,” added Hristina Georgieva, Chief Business Officer at SkyShowtime.

Content Highlights

· Hollywood Blockbusters & Family Favourites: Backed by Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, and Comcast, SkyShowtime features popular movies and franchises such as Wicked, Minions and Gladiator, offering entertainment for the entire family.

· Hit TV Series: Content from iconic entertainment brands including Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock, viewers can watch popular series such Tulsa King, Yellowstone, Landman and MobLand.

· Exclusive Originals and Local Content: SkyShowtime combines global hits with original productions showcasing the best of local talent and storytelling.

Two new linear channels – SkyShowtime 1 and SkyShowtime 2 – will launch alongside SkyShowtime’s rich on-demand streaming service, all accessible via EON boxes, smart TVs, and mobile devices.

Subscription and Pricing

SkyShowtime is offered as an add-on with flexible subscription tiers – Standard with Ads for €4.99, Standard for €7.99, and Premium for €9.99. A launch promotion allows users to explore and enjoy all the features of the platform throughout the holiday season.