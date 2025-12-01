Report: Older audiences regularly watching influencer content

Influencer videos are no longer just for younger internet users. Research from Ampere Analysis shows that half of 55-to-64-year-olds now watch influencer content every week.

Overall, 70 per cent of internet users in the UK and the US watch influencer videos at least once a week, with total viewing up 18 per cent since Q1 2020.

Key findings:

Older internet users are fuelling the growth. The proportion of 55-to-64-year-olds watching influencer videos at least weekly rose from 44 per cent in Q1 2020 to 54 per cent in Q3 2025 in the US and from 30 per cent to 38 per cent in the UK.

Prime Video has Molly Mae: Behind It All, Disney+ has The D’Amelio Show, and Netflix has capitalised on this strategy with Miss Rachel, the sixth most-watched Children’s and Family show globally in the first half of 2025. TikTok and YouTube are driving growth in monthly active users (MAU). MAU of YouTube among internet users across the UK and the US grew by 12 per cent between Q1 2020 and Q3 2025 in the US and 34 per cent in the UK. MAU of TikTok is at an all-time high of 30 per cent across internet users in the same markets.

audience grew 6 per cent in the US and 16 per cent in the UK.

in the US and 14 per cent in the UK. In the last year alone (Q3 2024 to Q3 2025), TikTok MAU among this audience grew 6 per cent in the US and 16 per cent in the UK. YouTube is becoming synonymous with the living room viewing experience. The growing ownership of connected devices among older consumers is supporting this trend. Smart TV ownership among 55-to-64-year-old internet users in the UK and the US jumped from 59 per cent in Q1 2020 to 79 per cent in Q3 2025. More than a quarter (29 per cent) now use a Smart TV monthly to watch YouTube, suggesting that access via familiar devices is driving its popularity among older consumers.

Annabel Yeomans, Senior Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “The biggest surprise in our latest data wasn’t how popular influencer videos have become — it is how rapidly this trend has extended to older audiences. As viewing habits diversify and platforms like YouTube and TikTok become part of living-room viewing, the lines between social and traditional platforms are blurring. As a result, new opportunities for collaboration across different platform types are emerging. Streaming services are increasingly partnering with influencers, an approach that first attracted younger viewers and is now gaining traction among older audiences.”