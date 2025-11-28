Channel 4 reports record Hollyoaks viewership

Channel 4’s ‘digitally supercharged‘ Hollyoaks has continued its ratings momentum, with the channel’s flagship soap achieving a series of audience milestones during its 30th anniversary week.

In a standout achievement, the episode broadcast on October 22nd, the Brookside crossover episode, has become Hollyoaks’ best-performing episode for consolidated Individuals viewing (645k) since October 2021, and its highest consolidated share (5.8 per cent) since February 2020.

The same special Hollyoaks/Brookside hybrid episode also delivered record-breaking digital performance, becoming the best ever Hollyoaks episode on streaming (0–7 Day O&O), reaching 522k views, surpassing all previous non-Christmas episodes.

Reflecting this surge, Week 43 (w/c October 20th) achieved Hollyoaks’ largest consolidated Individuals share of the year, averaging 4.8 per cent, as audiences tuned in across platforms for the anniversary event.

The special Hollyoaks Later episode broadcast the same night achieved an impressive 409k views, underscoring the strong appetite for the programme’s storytelling across digital platforms.

These achievements build on Hollyoaks’ growing momentum since its transition to a digital-first model and the streamlined schedule has sharpened creative impact and strengthened viewer engagement, particularly among 16–34s, who remain at the heart of the show’s audience.

Louise Donald, Channel 4 Commissioning Executive for Drama, Hollyoaks, commented: “We were thrilled by the reaction to the Hollyoaks birthday episodes which saw a devasting plane crash, character deaths and even made soap history with the Hollyoaks/Brookside crossover special. Hollyoaks has been at the heart of C4’s drama for thirty years and we have no doubt it will continue to deliver explosive, bold and fearless storylines in the years to come.”