Virgin TV offering free UHD content in December

This December, Virgin TV customers can watch a range of family favourites in Ultra HD at no extra cost. Customers can access channel 175 and 999 in UHD for an entire month, which will showcase family films every afternoon, as well as a variety of documentaries from 8pm and prime time films from 9pm daily, so there’s something for everyone.

Films and documentaries that will be available over this period include Hook, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (pictured), Hacksaw Ridge, Billy and Dom Eat the World and many more.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “For so many of our customers this time of the year is all about coming together and spending quality time with loved ones. So, Virgin TV is gifting them the opportunity to unwind and watch their favourite films and shows together in UHD, at no extra cost this festive season.”

Additionally, Virgin TV has also launched Great! Christmas (channel 424) – to watch a collections of festive films thoughout the holiday period (available until January 6th).