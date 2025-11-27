Study: Samsung’s Gamebreaks format boosts brand consideration

Samsung Ads, the advertising arm of Samsung Electronics’ media division, along with Domino’s Pizza and Havas have released results of the first European advertising campaign to use Samsung Ads’ GameBreaks ad unit, which replaces the conventional ad with a branded, remote control-powered trivia quiz or game.

The Domino’s campaign presented viewers with a pizza-related trivia question: “According to a 2024 national survey, what do Americans choose as their favourite pizza topping?”, along with four possible answers. Viewers could select their answer using the TV’s remote control, with an onscreen message telling them if they were right or wrong. The quiz section was then followed by a 10-second section promoting various Domino’s pizzas. The campaign delivered an engagement rate of 3.84 per cent, and a 31 per cent uplift in brand consideration.

The results mirror those of an independent study of GameBreaks ads carried out by MediaScience in the US, which found they deliver a 53 per cent lift in unaided brand recall, outperforming standard video ads by 1.5x. The study also found that 89 per cent of viewers preferred GameBreaks over traditional commercial breaks.

GameBreaks launched earlier this year, initially in the US and Canada, rolling out to the UK over the summer. The ad unit taps into people’s love of playing games, and offers viewers a frictionless way to engage, while giving advertisers a new medium through which to earn attention. Advertisers can customise trivia questions, themes, and design elements within GameBreaks ads to align with campaign goals.

Harry Packshaw, Head of AV at Domino’s media agency, Havas, said the pizza brand, known for its willingness to innovate and try new things, was keen to put the new ad unit to work.

“Domino’s has always been something of a crowd-pleaser and this impacts consideration which, in turn, impacts purchase intent,” he stated. “There’s a lot of data to show how gamification moves the dial on brand metrics so it was no surprise to us to see that the campaign was so warmly received and performed so well.”

Lauren Barnett, Head of UK Sales at Samsung Ads, added: “Interactivity is at the heart of CTV, so there’s no reason why the ads should not also embrace the idea. We’re delighted, though not surprised, at the success Domino’s have seen with their GameBreaks campaign and we look forward to working with them on more in the future.”