UKTV acquires trio of US dramas from Paramount

UKTV has acquired three US dramas from Paramount Global Content Distribution, including the UK broadcast premiere of NCIS: Sydney Seasons 1 and 2 for U&alibi, as well as NCIS: New Orleans (Seasons 1–7) for entertainment channel U&W and SEAL Team (Seasons 1–5) for its free streaming service U.

The deal is the latest between UKTV and Paramount Global Content Distribution and was brokered by Sophie Judge and Harriet Armston-Clarke, Senior Global Acquisitions Managers for UKTV and BBC Studios and Matt Downer, Sr. Vice President, Regional TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution and Carlos Mata, Vice President, Regional TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Judge commented: “We’re delighted to expand our collaboration with Paramount to bring quality US drama to UK audiences. NCIS: Sydney is a perfect fit for U&alibi’s crime-loving viewers, while NCIS: New Orleans and SEAL Team bolster our free streaming service U with compelling, high-impact storytelling.”

Downer added: “This new licensing agreement with UKTV reinforces the strength and reach of our content portfolio. Bringing three standout series – including two from our hugely successful NCIS franchise – to audiences across the region highlights the continued global resonance of these stories.”

NCIS: Sydney season 1 (8 hours) will premiere on U&alibi in February, marking its first-ever UK broadcast followed by season 2 (10 hours) later in 2026. The series expands the iconic NCIS franchise into the Southern Hemisphere, following a multinational taskforce of US NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police tackling naval crimes in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. NCIS: Sydney is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia

NCIS: New Orleans Seasons 1-6 (139 hours) and SEAL Team Seasons 1-4 (80 hours) will be available on U from early December, bringing fan-favourite action and military drama to UKTV’s free streaming audience. NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 (16 hours) will be available from January and SEAL Team Season 5 (14 hours) will be added in April. NCIS: New Orleans will also TX on U&W from the December 3rd.

NCIS: New Orleans is a drama that investigates criminal cases affecting military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence. The series was produced by CBS Studios.

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs. The series was produced by CBS Studios.