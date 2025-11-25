Squirrel to launch second DTT channel in Spain

TV group Squirrel has announced it will launch a new free-to-air TV channel in Spain, set to be fully available on DTT from January 1st 2026. The new network, distributed through the country’s main television platforms, will focus on premium fictional content.

According to the company, the launch will broaden and enhance Spain’s current television offering by providing free access to “diverse, high-quality programming designed for all audiences”. The content slate has consequently been curated to maximise appeal and cater to a wide range of viewer profiles.

To bring the channel to air, Squirrel will use one of the two broadcasting services operated by Net TV, a company 75 per cent owned by the group and whose DTT licence was recently renewed until 2040. Net TV currently operates two nationwide free-to-air channels.

Squirrel has already established itself as Spain’s third-largest private FTA broadcaster, according to data from Kantar. The company expects to “significantly” increase its audience share in 2026 and beyond with the addition of the new national channel.