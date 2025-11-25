I’m A Celebrity launch consolidates with 10.8m

The launch of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 has consolidated with 10.8 million viewers, up year on year, marking ITV’s biggest audience since the Euros in July 2024.

The series has also been streamed 35 million times on ITVX, an increase of 26 per cent year on year.

The show is now the third biggest programme of the year across all channels and streaming platforms, and continues to prove popular amongst the 16-34 audience, with a consolidated 2.5 million viewers, an increase year on year of 8 per cent. This is ITV’s biggest audience in this demographic since the 2022 World Cup.

The return of I’m A Celebrity… also propelled ITVX to hit 100 million streams in a week, the highest seven day total for the platform since February this year.

The series continues on ITV1 and ITVX, with new episodes at 9pm.

I’m A Celebrity… is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios. International distribution is handled by ITV Studios.