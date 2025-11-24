Gogo loses patent spat

SmartSky Networks has won a patent battle with business aviation in-flight specialist Gogo. Gogo must now pay $22.7 million (€19.6m) for infringing SmartSky patents which focus on 5G in-flight technology.

A jury at the US District Court in Delaware found that Gogo had infringed SmartSky’s patents which cover ground-based air-to-ground transmissions which provide Gogo-equipped aircraft with broadband services.

A separate lawsuit is claiming substantial damages up to $1 billion for what SmartSky claim is – in essence – “predatory and deceptive practices” by Gogo.

Gogo’s statement regarding the patent lawsuit said: “We are disappointed with today’s verdict and respectfully disagree with the outcome. From the outset, we have maintained that Gogo’s independently developed 5G technology does not infringe SmartSky’s asserted patents, and their claims of patent protection are invalid. We believe that the evidence supports our conclusion and that this litigation is an attempt to stifle legitimate competition and innovation in the aviation connectivity industry. We have strong grounds for appeal on both liability and damages, and we will vigorously pursue all available legal remedies, including post-trial motions and appeals.”

“While we disagree with today’s verdict, it has no impact on our operations or the pending launch of our 5G service. As we work to resolve this matter fully, Gogo remains committed to delivering multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity technology and creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” added Gogo.