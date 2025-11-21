WBD, IMDA partner on original unscripted formats

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have announced a new unscripted content partnership to co-develop original and globally appealing entertainment formats.

The collaboration kicks off at the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), part of the Singapore Media Festival 2025 hosted by IMDA, with a dedicated masterclass series (December 3rd-4th). During the sessions, WBD content executives from Global and APAC Networks, as well as Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP), will share insights on unscripted content development, storytelling, and format globalisation, while industry producers will discuss learnings from globally acclaimed content.

Following the masterclass series, there will be a call for submissions for the joint IMDA-WBD original unscripted format programme, for Singapore-based production companies to apply. Shortlisted projects will progress to an unscripted bootcamp in early 2026, with the possibility of further co-production and premiere opportunities across WBD’s international networks in 2027. Selected formats may subsequently be explored for inclusion in WBITVP’s sales portfolio for wider distribution and development opportunities.

Yvonne Tang, Assistant Chief Executive, Media Industry Group, IMDA, commented: “IMDA is excited to collaborate with WBD to develop unscripted content which may include formats such as documentaries and reality series. This is where Singapore’s creative talent meets international expertise. It’s a win-win partnership that opens exciting pathways for our local industry while connecting WBD to our vibrant creative community. The masterclass will fuel innovation and create co-production opportunities that showcase Singapore’s storytelling power to the world.”

Myriam Lopez-Otazu, SVP, International Unscripted Content & Global Networks, EMEA, WBD, said: “From Deadliest Catch and Property Brothers to Border Control and First Man Out, WBD is a global leader in unscripted entertainment with universally relatable formats that scale. We’re always on the lookout for dynamic new ideas that complement our popular slate and bring fresh stories to local and international audiences.”

Lynn Ng, GVP, Head of Content, APAC Networks, WBD, added: “This new partnership with IMDA reflects a commitment to support the local creative industry, combining homegrown talent with WBD’s unrivalled unscripted expertise. We look forward to welcoming producers to the ATF sessions next month and exploring new concepts as part of this initiative.”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s unscripted portfolio is home to some of the world’s most popular factual and factual entertainment hits such as Body Bizarre, Wheeler Dealers, Deadliest Catch, Marooned with Ed Stafford and Naked and Afraid. In addition, through WBD’s production arm WBITVP, global format franchises have been built both for WBD’s own channels and adapted for third parties such as the BBC and RTL, including The Bachelor, First Dates, Cash or Trash, Who Do You Think You Are?, and Reality Queens.