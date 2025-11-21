SquashTV App launches on Samsung TVs

SquashTV, the OTT platform owned and operated by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), has launched its official standalone app globally on Samsung smart TVs.

SquashTV will present over 2,000 matches from more than 35 PSA Squash Tour events, available live and on-demand, throughout the 2025-26 season. It will also offer extended highlights, expert analysis, and exclusive feature pieces that provide behind-the-scenes access and explore the stories of some of the world’s leading squash athletes.

“We are delighted to bring SquashTV to Samsung TVs and make it easier than ever for fans around the world to enjoy world-class squash from the comfort of their homes,” said PSA Chief Commercial Officer Tommy Berden. “Launching this app with an industry leader in the technology sector is another important step in expanding squash’s digital footprint and ensures that our incredible athletes and premier tournaments are showcased on one of the world’s leading entertainment platforms.”

Dan Harvie, Vice President of TV at Samsung UK and Ireland, added: “SquashTV is another great addition to our range of value-added services that we offer to our customers. By enabling free access to live sports such as squash, American football, rugby, wrestling and women’s football, we are providing customers with the option to personalise their sporting preferences, delivering extra value alongside a premium viewing experience.”

A subscription costs £10.99 per month, or £89.99 per year. As part of the launch, new Samsung TV owners in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland can claim three months of free SquashTV access when purchasing selected Samsung TVs or monitors through Samsung’s Made for UK offer.