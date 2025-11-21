GoodGym wins Sky Zero Footprint Fund

Sky Media has announced charity GoodGym as the overall winner of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund, receiving an additional £500,000 in media value to further amplify their sustainability mission.

Chosen from six inspiring finalists – Fussy, GoodGym, Guppyfriend, PÄRLA, Tony’s Chocolonely and Wrap – the Grand Prix winner was announced at a Soho Hotel event on November 20th. Each brand had the opportunity to share their final TV creative along with a pitch to why they felt they should secure the additional funds. All finalists were already winners, having secured a share of £1.5 million in media value across the Sky Media portfolio.

The judging panel, comprising experts from across advertising, sustainability and creative industries, awarded GoodGym for its inspiring campaign to encourage positive community action, physical exercise and promoting mental well-being.

Sarah Jones, Director of Planning, Sky Media, commented “Each of this year’s winners demonstrated incredible imagination and purpose, but GoodGym’s campaign stood out for its promise to create a positive movement amongst young people. The initiative taps in to so much of the current zeitgeist – creating community, tacking mental health and improving our environment. We’re so proud that The Sky Zero Footprint Fund can supercharge the impact of GoodGym and all our finalists through the power of TV advertising.”

Fiona Ball, Group Director of Bigger Picture and Sustainability, Sky, said: “Good Gym’s campaign perfectly embodies what the Sky Zero Footprint Fund is all about – using creativity and storytelling to motivate millions to act for the planet. Congratulations to all our winners this year for proving that advertising really can be a force for good.”

Ivo Gormley, Founder of GoodGym, added “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named the Grand Prix winner of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund. Partnering with Sky Media has given us a powerful platform to share our grass roots mission and connect with audiences across the UK. Our campaign shows that community movement together can have a big collective impact. This additional £500,000 in media value means we can reach millions of people and continue driving meaningful change for the planet.”

The judging panel for 2025 included: