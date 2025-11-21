Eutelsat, du renew collaboration

Eutelsat and du have announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership to deliver broadcasting services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). du, a telco and digital services provider operates one of the most advanced teleports in the Middle East, delivering an array of communication and media services.

The renewed multi-year agreement reinforces du’s position as a strategic partner of Eutelsat in the region, supporting a range of TV channels that reach millions of viewers via the 7/8° West video neighbourhood, which reaches 95 per cent of satellite homes across the region.

The partnership combines du’s teleport and broadcast infrastructure with Eutelsat’s satellite capabilities, ensuring reliable signal delivery and for broadcasters and media customers.

Raymond E. Rahme, RVP for MENA Sales, Eutelsat’s Video Business Unit said: “Our continued partnership with du reflects the strength of our collaboration and the strategic importance of the 7/8° West position as MENA’s premier broadcast hub. du’s world-class teleport and operational expertise perfectly complement Eutelsat’s satellite infrastructure, ensuring audiences across the region enjoy seamless access to premium content.”

“Our partnership with Eutelsat has been instrumental in delivering high-quality broadcast services across MENA. By extending this collaboration, we reaffirm our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and supporting our customers with world-class satellite solutions. Combining du’s teleport infrastructure with Eutelsat’s satellite coverage allows us to deliver seamless, premium broadcasting to millions of viewers,” added Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du.