Dolby Labs grows revenues in Q4

Sound reduction and audio equipment specialist Dolby Labs reported Q4 revenues of $307 million (€266.3m), compared to $305 million for Q4 2024.

“We finished FY25 strong, growing Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and imaging patents, and expanding our addressable market with momentum in Dolby OptiView and the introduction of a new imaging patent pool for content streamers,” commented Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. “As we head into FY26, I’m confident in our strategy to grow our business by delivering value across current and future ecosystems of creatives, content distributors and device makers.”

Dolby repurchased approximately 479,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $35 million, and ended the quarter with approximately $277 million of stock repurchase authorization available going forward.

For the full year’s trading total revenue was $1.35 billion, compared to $1.27 billion for the full year of fiscal 2024. Cash flows from operations were $472 million, compared to $327 million for the full year of fiscal 2024.

However, the market didn’t much care for the results, and Dolby’s share price languished at $64.36 which is a 52-week ‘low’ for the stock.