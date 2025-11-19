Xperi appoints Milne as President of TiVo Ads

Xperi, an entertainment technology company that invents, develops and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, has announced that Matt Milne has been appointed to the position of President of TiVo Ads, in addition to his duties as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.

TiVo Ads is made up of a mix of Xperi executives and new talent from leading companies (including Samsung Ads, Paramount, Sky, CBS, and more) working together to grow the company’s expansive and global digital entertainment monetisation platform. The appointment of Milne reflects the company’s increased focus on driving cross-platform monetisation opportunities as the TiVo One advertising platform continues to gain momentum, with over 4.8 million monthly active users and a series of recent high-profile partnerships with industry leaders including Comscore and Titan Ads.

“The rapidly growing global footprint of our TiVo One cross-screen advertising platform has created strong interest from advertisers and industry partners, and Matt is the perfect leader to align and accelerate our advertising sales efforts, which represent a significant growth opportunity for our company,” said Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer of Xperi. “Matt’s sales leadership, execution and vision have been instrumental in setting the stage for the TiVo Ads ecosystem that we now have an opportunity to monetise, and I am confident that he and the TiVo Ads team will succeed in expanding our global advertising platform, driving exciting revenue growth opportunities.”

“With our unique unduplicated reach, cross-platform value proposition, deep and rich data capabilities and rapidly expanding worldwide user base, TiVo Ads is well positioned to capitalise on the growth of digital entertainment advertising,” added Milne. “I’m excited to work directly with our growing and talented team of advertising experts and technologists to offer advertisers the ability to reach their target customers wherever they consume their favorite entertainment content.”

TiVo Ads encompasses a range of advertising opportunities with unduplicated reach across Pay TV and Connected Television environments, as well as a robust metadata offering that provides enriched program identification with enhanced coverage and high accuracy. Additionally, the company recently initiated collaboration with leading audio media companies in the US and UK to launch targeted advertising trials on the DTS AutoStage platform, which powers over 13 million cars worldwide from major manufacturers.