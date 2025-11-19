wedotv expands distribution on VIDAA globally

wedotv, the free ad-supported streaming network, has expanded its distribution on the VIDAA smart-TV platform for its newly upgraded AVoD app, its FAST channel wedotv: Legacy, and its new auto-sports FAST channel wedotv: AUTA.

With new and enhanced features, including an improved user navigation interface and expanded lineup of Live TV channels, wedotv’s AVOD app is now available on all VIDAA-powered Hisense devices globally. The new wedotv app provides access to a library of AVoD titles, including those available on wedotv’s FAST channels: wedotv movies, wedotv BIG stories, wedotv sports, wedotv amor, and time2Rlx. It also includes an expanded lineup of free Live TV channels, including EuroNews, SpiegelTV Geschichte, DFB Play (Deutsche Fussvall Bund), as well as channels from FIFA, Banijay, A&E, and more.

“The importance of providing consumers with a user-friendly viewer experience is a topic that is discussed repeatedly in our business. At the center of wedotv is our aim to make content discovery and access simple, intuitive, and a pleasure to use,” said Philipp Rotermund. “Now, with our partnership with VIDAA, even more consumers will get to experience the ease and flexibility of the wedotv app.”

In addition, wedotv’s newly launched wedotv: Legacy FAST channel is now available on VIDAA in the the UK, the US, and in Canada. The channel was created in partnership with ZDF Studios, which represents the South African series Legacy around the world, with wedotv handling global distribution for the channel.

In Poland, VIDAA has added the new auto sports FAST channel wedotv: AUTA. The channel, which features auto sports as well as auto-centric content from popular YouTubers, is a joint venture with Motorvision.

The VIDAA operating system powers approximately 40 million devices worldwide. Hisense features VIDAA not only in its own TVs, but also in brands it controls, including Toshiba. According to the Connected TV Marketing Association, VIDAA powers 7.7 per cent of the world’s smart TVs, second only to Samsung Tizen (12.8 per cent).