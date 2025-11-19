Ofcom: Brits devour data at record levels

Ofcom’s annual Connected Nations report finds that Brits used nearly a fifth (18 per cent) more mobile data in 2025 than the previous year, totalling over 1.2 billion GB each month. That’s the equivalent of streaming 400 million football matches in HD, watching 315 billion TikToks, or sending 1.3 quadrillion text-only WhatsApp messages.

While 4G still accounts for the majority of mobile data traffic, 5G data use grew by more than half (53 per cent) this year.

To keep up, mobile networks are deploying ‘full 5G’, also known as ‘5G standalone’, providing users with a faster, better, and more powerful experience. Unlike ordinary 5G, which still depends on parts of the 4G network, ‘full 5G’ runs on a separate, dedicated network, providing 5G end-to-end.

Ofcom’s report – which includes new data on full 5G coverage for the first time – reveals that 83 per cent of UK has access to full 5G from at least one mobile network.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s Group Director for Infrastructure and Connectivity, said: “The UK’s demand for data continues to grow as we live increasingly connected lives. For years, operators have been delivering 5G services while using old 4G networks to do most of the legwork. But now, the race to deliver the UK’s full 5G future is on.”

The report, which covers the full range of the UK’s communications networks, also contains other key findings, including:

Time to Map Your Mobile

Overall 5G coverage outdoors is available from at least one operator in 97 per cent of the UK – up from 95 per cent last year. It ranges from 64 per cent to 89 per cent between the mobile networks nationally.

Over 1 million households hang up on landlines

More than a million households pulled the plug on their landline over the past year, in a trend that could one day see the traditional home phone become a thing of the past.

Although over 17 million landlines remain, people may increasingly be using services like WhatsApp, or their mobile network, to make calls.

Satellite broadband blasts off

2025 has seen a surge in satellite broadband, with Starlink increasing their UK customers to over 100,00 for the first time.

Starlink connections rose by over a quarter, from around 87,000 to over 110,000. A majority of these were in rural areas and more than 12,000 were in places that can’t get decent fixed line or wireless broadband.

Fibre’s flying – but many are still not making the most of it

The rapid rollout of full fibre broadband in the UK continues, with 78 per cent of homes (23.7 million) now having access, up from 20.7 million (69 per cent) last year.

But while using fibre optic cables all the way to the home instead of copper lines means much faster, more reliable broadband, less than half of those with access sign up.

Despite fibre take up increasing from 35 per cent to 42 per cent this year, millions are still missing out on a broadband upgrade that could mean buffer-free streaming, seamless gaming, and saying goodbye to awkward freezes during video calls.

Taking full-fibre and cable networks together, 26.4 million homes (87 per cent) now have access to a gigabit-capable broadband connection, over half (56 per cent) of which actually take it up.