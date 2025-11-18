Sampson stepping down at Barb

Barb, the UK TV measurement body, has announced that it is searching for its next Chief Executive following Justin Sampson’s decision to step down from the role in 2026.

Barb noted that it is “on the verge of another wave of innovation designed to ensure the measurement and reporting of audiences to linear, streaming and video-sharing services is fit for the future”. Current strategic priorities include extending the use of device data; maintaining a high-quality panel; full-cycle campaign optimisation for linear and streaming services through Barb Ads Hub; modernising data distribution and extending reporting of content. Barb is also said it committed to collaborating with ISBA and other JICs on meeting advertisers’ and platforms’ requirements for measuring audiences across all the platforms that people use to watch content.

Since Sampson joined in 2012, Barb has pursued an audience-centric measurement strategy.



Speaking on behalf of Barb’s Directors, Nigel Sharrocks, Chairman of Barb, said: “Joint-industry bodies are a critical part of the industry’s future and a necessary, independent source of truth for all sides of the industry. Barb’s far-sighted, audience-centric measurement strategy has proved joint-industry bodies can innovate and embrace new players in the market. And our next wave of strategic development is set to ensure that Barb remains the progressive, world-leader in understanding what people watch.”

Sampson commented: “It’s not often people say it is a really exciting time to be leaving a job. It’s been such a privilege to be part of Barb’s evolution over the last decade or so. And given the strong appeal of solving the next wave of challenges, I can’t find the right words to describe how difficult the decision was to step down next year. If I was ten years younger, my hat would be in the ring to be the next Chief Executive.”

Sharrocks added: “I want to say a big thank you to Justin both personally and on behalf of Barb’s Directors for his outstanding leadership over the past 14 years. He’s been a great colleague and a pleasure to work alongside. While it’s clearly a time of incredible change for our industry, his passion combined with commitments to transparency, collaboration and industry standards leaves Barb in great shape and well positioned for the challenges ahead.”

Sampson will remain his role until a new Chief Executive is found.