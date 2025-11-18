Data: Women’s sports drawing significant streaming audiences

According to Worldpanel by Numerator’s latest Entertainment on Demand (EoD) report, women’s sport continued to garner attention with European audiences between July and September 2025.

In Great Britain, England’s victories in the UEFA European Cup and Rugby World Cup meant that 60 per cent of sports viewers watched women’s games; in France, this was even higher at 64 per cent.

The launch of Ligue1+ in France, a new streaming service showing top-flight football, also captured almost half of all new subscriptions in Q3. In contrast, only 39 per cent of American sports viewers watched women’s sport in the last month.

Nearly a third of global audiences sign up to ad-supported tiers

Prime Video retained the top spot for new paid streaming sign-ups globally in Q3 2025, capturing over 13 per cent of new subscribers. Netflix and Paramount+ followed closely, securing just below 13 per cent of new subscriptions in the third quarter.

Ad-supported tiers continue to see investment from audiences and accounted for 31 per cent of new subscriptions worldwide, up slightly from 30 per cent a year ago. However, country level differences remain: while adoption in the US remained flat year-on-year, markets such as Great Britain, Germany, Spain and Australia saw solid growth.

Dominic Sunnebo, Commercial Director at Worldpanel by Numerator, commented: “One in five new subscriptions this quarter were driven by sports alone, and women’s sports are increasingly important in this mix. They’re both unearthing new viewers and bringing a variety of unforgettable sporting moments to our TV screens. Major players are rightly moving quickly to secure TV rights and ride this momentum in the hope that it may boost subscriber numbers.”

Strong content slate levels the playing field for Netflix

Netflix claimed the top two most watched streaming shows in Q3 2025. The second season of Wednesday dominated both ‘most watched’ and ‘most enjoyed’ lists, while season 3 of Squid Game also proved a major hit.

Prime Video tapped into a younger, 16-24 female audience with The Summer I Turned Pretty, a demographic the platform has historically struggled to attract. Netflix’s share of new paid subscriber additions rose to 13 per cent (from 10 per cent a year ago), while Prime Video’s share fell to 13 per cent (from 15 per cent a year ago).

Ad-tiers grow, but ad experience risks Prime Video’s overall package

Worldpanel by Numerator data shows that Prime Video lags behind leading competitors, like Warner Bros Discovery, Netflix and Disney+ across key ad experience metrics such as relevance, variation and number of ads shown. The gap is significant too, at 17 per cent in relevance and variation and 13 per cent in ad volume satisfaction. Lower satisfaction in these areas is directly linked to higher churn, with Prime Video’s quarterly churn rate ticking up compared to last year, from 5.7 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

“As the service provider with the largest number of ad-supported subscribers, the ad experience is particularly important for Prime Video. The platform’s decision to auto-enrol ad-free customers into its ad-supported tier unless they opt out has made ad quality more critical than ever,” concluded Sunnebo.

Additional insights from Worldpanel by Numerator discovered the following behaviours within the global VoD market in Q3 2025: