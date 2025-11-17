Sky axes Halo TikTok channel after just 3 days

Sky Sports has canned its female-focused TikTok channel, Halo, after just three days following significant online backlash, with posts describing it as “patronising” and “sexist”.

The channel launched on November 13th, but on November 16th – via X – Sky confirmed it has scrapped the offering, posting: “Our intention for Halo was to create a space alongside our existing channel for new, young, female fans. We’ve listened. We didn’t get it right. As a result we’re stopping all activity on this account. We’re learning and remain as committed as ever to creating spaces where fans feel included and inspired.”

Before the Sky U-turn, one X user posted: “sky sports made this ‘halo’ channel meant to cater to female sports fans and all they’ve done is talk about matcha, hot girl walks and wags – do they think women cannot comprehend sports in a technical way??”

Another said: “Sky Sports Halo has got to be one of the worst concepts I’ve ever seen. So condescending. Creating a dumbed down sports channel for women is unbelievably sexist. Incredible that it was approved and that it’s still live.”



Meanwhile, sports broadcaster Kate Mason said the channel had “a complete lack of thoughtfulness”.