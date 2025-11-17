NBA returns to SuperSport

MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, has announced the return of the NBA to SuperSport and its first appearance on Showmax Premier League platforms. For the first time since the 2015-16 season, SuperSport channels will once again carry live NBA games, marking a significant step as the sport’s popularity continues its growth trajectory across Africa.

Viewers will be immersed in the league’s drama, featuring selected live regular-season games and playoff games, as well as full coverage of the All-Star Weekend.

Rendani Ramovha, Canal+ Director of Sport Content for English and Portuguese-speaking Africa, commented: “The return of the NBA to SuperSport is a landmark moment that underscores our commitment to bringing the best global sports to our audiences across the continent. This deal is massive for the growth of basketball in Africa. We are delighted to once again offer our viewers a front-row seat to the speed, skill, and drama of the world’s most exciting basketball league.”

The NBA games, featuring a fully produced English-language feed, wie available across multiple platforms in more than 50 countries, ensuring maximum accessibility for basketball enthusiasts: SuperSport linear Channels on DStv, DStv Stream, and GOtv, and Showmax (Premier League), while highlights will be on SuperSport’s digital and social channels.

The NBA will be available on DStv Compact packages across Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as on GOtv Supa Plus.

The NBA is also already available in French language on Canal+ platforms in Africa, enabling coverage of the competition across the group’s entire African footprint.