Report: Korean FAST channels have significant potential in US

The US remains the world’s most influential media and entertainment (M&E) market, generating 39 per cent of global revenues. Out of the $1.1 trillion (€0.94tn) worldwide M&E economy, the US alone contributes $430 billion. It also dominates streaming, accounting for 53 per cent of global SVoD revenues ($181 billion), 80 per cent of the FAST market ($6 billion), and 70 per cent of connected TV advertising ($48 billion).

At the same time, Korean content has become the most popular non-English content globally, with Korean titles consistently entering Netflix’s Top 10 most-viewed lists.

Speaking at the KFAST New York event, organised by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT and KAIT, Maria Rúa Aguete, Head of Media & Entertainment at Omdia, highlighted the powerful synergy between Korean content and the US FAST landscape.

“The US is the largest FAST market in the world, and Korean content is the most in-demand non-English content globally. Combining them is not just smart; it’s a multi-billion-dollar opportunity. Platforms are hungry for premium, high-engagement content. Korean FAST channels have the audience, the global appeal, and the momentum to win in the US market,” said Rúa Aguete.

With the US driving FAST growth and Korea leading the global content wave, the opportunity for Korean FAST channels in America has never been stronger.