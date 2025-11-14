Italy: TV viewership down, streaming on the rise

The latest report from Italy’s Communications Authority (AgCom) for H1 2025 reveals that traditional TV viewership is declining, while streaming is on the rise.

Compared to 2024, prime time TV viewership has fallen by 2.3 per cent, and all-day viewership by 2.04 per cent. Public broadcaster Rai remains the leader in both prime time (38.9 per cent share) and all-day viewership (37 per cent) but is experiencing declines of 2.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

Commercial rival Mediaset also saw a decrease in its audience, both in prime time (-4.7 per cent to 34.7 per cent) and all-day (-2.5 per cent to 36.7 per cent).

Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast/Sky generally saw slight declines or remained stable. Cairo Communication/La7 was a notable exception, showing growth in both prime time (+5.1 per cent) and all-day (+10 per cent) audiences.

While most main channels saw declines, Rai 1 (+1.2 per cent), Italia 1 (+0.3 per cent), La7 (+0.5 per cent), Rete 4 (+0.7 per cent), Nove (+0.02 per cent), and TV8 (+0.4 per cent) managed to increase their prime time viewership in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year.

SVoD services continue to grow, with a 1.7 per cent increase in unique users in June 2025 compared to the previous year to 14.6 million unique users. Netflix remained in the lead with 8.1 million unique users (-0.6 per cent), followed by Prime Video with 7.1 million (+3.8 per cent), Disney+ with 3.7 million (+0.6 per cent), and Now (Sky) with 1.3 million (-10.2 per cent).

Total browsing time on paid streaming platforms increased by 17.2 per cent to nearly 47 million hours.

Free VoD platforms like News Mediaset Sites, RaiPlay, and Sky Tg24 attracted 21.1 million viewers, an annual increase of 11.2 per cent.