TrillerTV to launch Willow by Cricbuzz

Flipps Media has announced the launch of Willow by Cricbuzz, a subscription streaming service delivering some of the world’s best cricket directly to fans across the US and Canada. The standalone subscription offering joins the SVoD lineup on TrillerTV, the sports media platform of Flipps Media, and is available immediately.

Willow by Cricbuzz features more than 60 live matches per month from some of the biggest tournaments and franchise leagues worldwide, with hundreds of hours of highlights, replays, and on-demand programming being added in the coming months.

Fans can look forward to wall-to-wall coverage of marquee events including: The Ashes, the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC T20 World Cup, India home series, the Big Bash League (Australia), and more — all available to stream live and on demand through TrillerTV.

At launch, Willow by Cricbuzz will feature live coverage of two blockbuster series: South Africa Tour of India (starting November 14th) and The Ashes: Australia vs England (starting November 20th).

“The launch of Willow by Cricbuzz on TrillerTV marks a major milestone in our mission to bring premium global sports to fans everywhere,” said Adam Bigwood, Chief Content Officer at TrillerTV. “Cricket is one of the world’s most-watched sports, and this partnership with Willow ensures that North American fans can now enjoy the full experience — live, direct, and on-demand — all in one place.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our reach through TrillerTV,” added Todd Myers, COO of Willow. “Willow represents the very best of live cricket coverage. Together, we’re creating an immersive destination that celebrates the global passion for cricket.”

Subscription Plans

● United States: $9.99/month or $79.99/year (USD)

● Canada: CAD $8.99/month or CAD $79.99/year In Canada, select tournaments will also be offered as PPV (TVoD) passes