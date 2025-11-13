France: TF1+ eyes CTV lead

Thanks to its live broadcast, its streaming service TF1+ and the upcoming distribution on Netflix in July 2026, TF1 says it will be soon able to reach 50 million French viewers each month. The group now plans on becoming a key CTV player in France, and the main competitor to YouTube.

TF1 presented its TF1+ Advertising Upfront #2 on November 12th, the follow-up about the technology and advertising strategy of its TF1+ premium offering. A year after its launch, it boasts 42 million monthly streamers, up 20 per cent over one year, and close to one billion hours viewed since January. The arrival of a movie category has significantly boosted the platform.

TF1+ is already available on most Smart TVs, with a 200 per cent increase in viewing hours on such devices, and , n the coming months, a growth driver will be a broadened distribution. CTV already accounts for 70 per cent of the platform’s audience, the remaining 30 per cent is split between PCs and mobile devices.

The arrival on Netflix is set to “significantly boost the audience potential” while offering a unified brand marketing operated by TF1 Pub.

“We won’t advertise on Netflix but on TF1+ content hosted on Netflix,” TF1 Pub addsed

In January 2026, TF1s commercial arm will launch TF1 Ad Manager so as to optimise and simplify advertisers’ life and their capacity to produce creative content tailored to their market.