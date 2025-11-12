Amagi powers launch of Kogan TV+ in Australia

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, has announced that Kogan Australia, one of the country’s leading e-commerce brands, has launched Kogan TV+, a new Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platform that delivers premium content completely free.

The launch of Kogan TV+ marks the company’s entry into the growing streaming television space and underscores its mission to deliver greater choice, value, and accessibility to Australian consumers. The platform will be available across compatible Kogan TVs and devices, giving several households instant access to diverse local and international content, without subscriptions or additional hardware. Channels, including Tennis+, LeadStory and Nosey, will continue to grow and offer customers even more free channels

“At Kogan, we’ve always believed technology should be more affordable and enjoyable for all,” said Arun Shah, Director of Purchasing TVs and Appliances for Kogan Australia. “With Kogan TV+, we’re extending that promise into the world of entertainment, delivering a free, easy-to-use streaming experience that puts great content at everyone’s fingertips. Whether it’s live news, lifestyle, movies or kids’ shows, we want every viewer to find something they love, instantly.”

Kogan TV+ is powered by Amagi’s FASTKit, an end-to-end solution that enables platforms to launch and scale FAST services quickly and seamlessly. FASTKit integrates Amagi’s cloud infrastructure, content operations, metadata, and EPG management, advertising monetization, and access to a curated marketplace of premium FAST-ready channels.

This collaboration intends to allow Kogan Australia to deliver a high-quality, ad-supported viewing experience to its customers while unlocking new monetisation opportunities for brands and advertisers.

Sridhar Sinnasamy, Senior Vice President and Business Leader for FASTKit at Amagi, commented: “Device manufacturers like Kogan are at the forefront of how streaming is evolving globally. With FASTKit, we’re providing the technology and revenue ecosystem that empowers them to innovate and expand into the connected TV space.”

“Kogan’s entry into the FAST streaming space is an exciting moment and a significant reflection of the state of the APAC market,” added Thomas Parsons, Senior Director – ANZ at Amagi. “It’s not just launching a new service — it is demonstrating how Australians choose to experience free television. We’re proud that our FASTKit solution has made it possible to move from concept to launch with speed, scale and monetisation built in and that we can partner with Kogan as they start this new journey.”

The launch of Kogan TV+ underscores the growing appetite for free, ad-supported streaming experiences in Australia. It also highlights how consumer technology leaders like Kogan are blending devices, retail, and content ecosystems to create more value and engagement across their customer base.